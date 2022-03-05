The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $271.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

