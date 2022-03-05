The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

