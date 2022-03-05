The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DXYN opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 971,051 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

