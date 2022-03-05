The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
DXYN opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.