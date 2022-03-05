The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,833 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The GEO Group worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $705.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.