The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €118.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.78 ($110.99).

Zalando stock opened at €45.61 ($51.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.59. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

