The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Shares of GS traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.67. 3,293,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.28. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.46 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

