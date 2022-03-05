The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

HAIN opened at $34.38 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.