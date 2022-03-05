The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co lifted its position in Kroger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.94 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

