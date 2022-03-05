The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will report sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.07 million and the highest is $176.30 million. Lovesac posted sales of $129.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $477.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

