The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $425.45 million, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 2.57. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

