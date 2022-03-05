The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

