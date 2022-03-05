TheStreet Upgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to “C-“

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of GSM opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.