Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.92 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,092 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IAA were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IAA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAA. Truist Financial cut their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.27. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 171,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,981. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

