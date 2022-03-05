Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,326 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 139,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

