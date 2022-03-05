Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,537 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

