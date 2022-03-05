Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 599 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Sanmina worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Sanmina by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SANM opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

