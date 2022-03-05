thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.71

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $9.10. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 49,245 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.58) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

