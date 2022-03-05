Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Lowered to C$10.40

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$10.51 to C$10.40 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “2021 Beat Expectations / Set to Benefit From Rising Rates” and dated February 25, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TF. set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.03.
Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 104.23, a quick ratio of 104.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.62. The firm has a market cap of C$781.91 million and a P/E ratio of 18.65. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$9.94.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.29%.
About Timbercreek Financial (Get Rating)
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
