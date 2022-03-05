TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TJX Companies stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 8,971,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.