Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 2,504,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.