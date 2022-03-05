Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$70.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

