Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires Shares of 991 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

