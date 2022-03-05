Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $492,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $151.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

