TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Buys $1,000,764.16 in Stock

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NRDY opened at $4.19 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $661.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

