TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $583.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.01. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 495.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $888,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 140.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

