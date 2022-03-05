Travis Perkins plc (TPK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 26 on May 13th

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,341.50 ($18.00) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.68). The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,494.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,579.99.

TPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($28.24) to GBX 1,961 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.71) to GBX 2,020 ($27.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,887.15 ($25.32).

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($19.13) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($40,619.86).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

