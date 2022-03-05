Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

TMCI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,425. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $783,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,279 shares of company stock worth $5,596,343 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 271,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

