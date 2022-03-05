Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.00

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 112581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

The company has a market cap of C$164.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.85.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

