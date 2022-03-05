Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$22.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN opened at C$18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$20.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.