TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

TPVG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.11. 128,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,543. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $530.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

