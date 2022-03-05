TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 128,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,543. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

