TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $17.10. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 685 shares changing hands.

The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $921,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

