Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.