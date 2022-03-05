Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TREX. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Trex stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

