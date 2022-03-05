Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tscan Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $3.79 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

About Tscan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.