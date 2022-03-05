Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,259 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 287.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Cable One worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,454.85 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,558.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,748.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

