Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of First Financial Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after acquiring an additional 159,327 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 537,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $290,954 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

