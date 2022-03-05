Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.
