Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

