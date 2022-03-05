Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$27.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

