TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $15.89. TuSimple shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 12,959 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,439 shares of company stock worth $746,359 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

