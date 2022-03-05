Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.96 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

