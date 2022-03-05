Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.50% of Elevate Credit worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.1% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 879,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 82.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 128,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

