Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,200,600 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gerdau by 1,235.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 317.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,084 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Gerdau by 445.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gerdau by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

GGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.51. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

