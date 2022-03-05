Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 239,100 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.22% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.