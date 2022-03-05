Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.51% of Enthusiast Gaming worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

