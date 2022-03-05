Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Genius Sports worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GENI opened at $4.79 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

