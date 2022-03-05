Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.17 Million Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.40% of First Financial worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THFF. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

