Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,752 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.