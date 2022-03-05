Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,308 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.12% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

