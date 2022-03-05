U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USAU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

